SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan joins the world in celebrating the unwavering love and dedication of mothers everywhere, with social media platforms overflowing with heartfelt messages that honour the unconditional love and sacrifices of mothers.

Mother's Day in Pakistan was marked by children showing gratitude to their mothers through thoughtful gestures, gifts and quality time spent together. Like the other parts of the country, people in Sargodha also paid rich tribute to their mothers who have shaped their lives, sharing stories, photos and videos that highlight the importance of motherhood and the impact of mothers on their families.

The streets were also seen abuzz with activity as children rushed to cake and flower shops and gift stores to pick out the perfect treats for their mothers, said a worker in a famous bakery shop.

A resident of Sargodha said, "I have planned a surprise party for my mom with her favourite cake and flowers.

She deserves all the love and appreciation."

A mother of two expressed gratitude, "I am overwhelmed with love and appreciation from my children. It is a special day that makes me feel loved and cherished."

A bakery in Sargodha offers a discount on bulk cake orders for Mother's Day celebrations, stating, "We want to make this day special for all the mothers."

A flower shop in Sargodha also sees high demand for roses, carnations and lilies. "We are working overtime to meet the demand for Mother's Day bouquets," said the owner.

Mother's Day is a special occasion for brands too which have been showing appreciation for mothers everywhere. Many popular brands in Pakistan are offering exclusive deals and discounts, said a mother in the Sargodha shopping mall.