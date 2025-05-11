Mother's Day Celebrated In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan joins the world in celebrating the unwavering love and dedication of mothers everywhere, with social media platforms overflowing with heartfelt messages that honour the unconditional love and sacrifices of mothers.
Mother's Day in Pakistan was marked by children showing gratitude to their mothers through thoughtful gestures, gifts and quality time spent together. Like the other parts of the country, people in Sargodha also paid rich tribute to their mothers who have shaped their lives, sharing stories, photos and videos that highlight the importance of motherhood and the impact of mothers on their families.
The streets were also seen abuzz with activity as children rushed to cake and flower shops and gift stores to pick out the perfect treats for their mothers, said a worker in a famous bakery shop.
A resident of Sargodha said, "I have planned a surprise party for my mom with her favourite cake and flowers.
She deserves all the love and appreciation."
A mother of two expressed gratitude, "I am overwhelmed with love and appreciation from my children. It is a special day that makes me feel loved and cherished."
A bakery in Sargodha offers a discount on bulk cake orders for Mother's Day celebrations, stating, "We want to make this day special for all the mothers."
A flower shop in Sargodha also sees high demand for roses, carnations and lilies. "We are working overtime to meet the demand for Mother's Day bouquets," said the owner.
Mother's Day is a special occasion for brands too which have been showing appreciation for mothers everywhere. Many popular brands in Pakistan are offering exclusive deals and discounts, said a mother in the Sargodha shopping mall.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother's Day celebrated in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak army6 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in hundi, illegal currency exchange held6 minutes ago
-
Rally held to celebrate Pakistan's victory against Indian aggression26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's response leaves India's arrogance in dust: Khawaja Asif36 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Business community lauds armed forces for decisive victory36 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik hails ceasefire as opportunity for regional peace, economic revival36 minutes ago
-
04 dacoits of organized gang busted; cash, valuables worth 1.65 miln seized46 minutes ago
-
Modi govt war hysteria exposed, says Sports Minister1 hour ago
-
Ten netted over power pilfering1 hour ago
-
15 outlaws held1 hour ago