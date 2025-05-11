Open Menu

Mother's Day Celebrated In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Mother's Day celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan joins the world in celebrating the unwavering love and dedication of mothers everywhere, with social media platforms overflowing with heartfelt messages that honour the unconditional love and sacrifices of mothers.

Mother's Day in Pakistan was marked by children showing gratitude to their mothers through thoughtful gestures, gifts and quality time spent together. Like the other parts of the country, people in Sargodha also paid rich tribute to their mothers who have shaped their lives, sharing stories, photos and videos that highlight the importance of motherhood and the impact of mothers on their families.

The streets were also seen abuzz with activity as children rushed to cake and flower shops and gift stores to pick out the perfect treats for their mothers, said a worker in a famous bakery shop.

A resident of Sargodha said, "I have planned a surprise party for my mom with her favourite cake and flowers.

She deserves all the love and appreciation."

A mother of two expressed gratitude, "I am overwhelmed with love and appreciation from my children. It is a special day that makes me feel loved and cherished."

A bakery in Sargodha offers a discount on bulk cake orders for Mother's Day celebrations, stating, "We want to make this day special for all the mothers."

A flower shop in Sargodha also sees high demand for roses, carnations and lilies. "We are working overtime to meet the demand for Mother's Day bouquets," said the owner.

Mother's Day is a special occasion for brands too which have been showing appreciation for mothers everywhere. Many popular brands in Pakistan are offering exclusive deals and discounts, said a mother in the Sargodha shopping mall.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

22 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

22 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

22 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan