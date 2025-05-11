GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Like other parts of the globe, International Mother's Day was observed here on Sunday.

In this connection, the district population welfare department organized a special session

to mark the day.

The vital role of mothers in building healthy families and progressive

societies was underscored during the session which was chaired by District Population

Welfare Officer (DPWO) Umer Farooq and attended by other staff.

Mr Farooq stressed the importance of empowering mothers through better access to

education, healthcare, and awareness of reproductive rights.

He said that strong and informed mothers were essential for a developed and healthy

society. The session concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to maternal welfare

and population development.