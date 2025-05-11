Mother's Day Observed In Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Like other parts of the globe, International Mother's Day was observed here on Sunday.
In this connection, the district population welfare department organized a special session
to mark the day.
The vital role of mothers in building healthy families and progressive
societies was underscored during the session which was chaired by District Population
Welfare Officer (DPWO) Umer Farooq and attended by other staff.
Mr Farooq stressed the importance of empowering mothers through better access to
education, healthcare, and awareness of reproductive rights.
He said that strong and informed mothers were essential for a developed and healthy
society. The session concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to maternal welfare
and population development.
