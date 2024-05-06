Mother's Day: WCCI Organizes Evening With Bushra Ansari
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Celebrated artist, comedian, singer and playwright, Bushar Ansari's witty sentences, cracking jokes and cute remarks forced the audience to burst into laughter on Sunday night in an event held in connection with Mother's Day.
Clad in green embroidered attire, the artist shared the cherished memories she had with Multan in "An Evening with Bursha Ansari'' organized by Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) at a local complex.
Extempore discourse which is one of the skills she is blessed with as female comedian, compelled audience to big thunderous round of applause and again during the show.
She sang Fiaz Ahmed Faiz two ghazals including "Mujhey sey pheli se mobhabut meray mehboob na maang and 'Ranjish hi sahi dil tuk doukhany k leye aa' besides Noor Jehan all times hit "Ja ja aj tun main teri, toun mera sajna vey" and a mimicry of Musarrat Nazir "Mera loung gawacha Nigha, nigha maar dain ain vey mera loung gawacha".
Bushra Ansari scintillating performance as her known character "Saima Chaudhary' with her daughter Dolly telepathically was amazing.
She informed that she has very much sweets memories with the city of saints as her maternal grandparents used to reside in Multan adding that she can never forget Multani mangoes.
Earlier, in her welcome address president WCCI, Mahnaz Amir Sheikh, said that she was proud of her mother Farrukh Mukhtar who was a source of inspiration for her and a power behind her achievements in life.
She stated that WCCI always helped for capacity building entrepreneurs adding that it was need of the hour to make women economically empowered.
Among others, renowned industrialists, Faisal Mukhtar Main Amir Naseem, Mian Kashif, Fadia Kashif, Farah Faisal, Rahat Multanikr, Fatima Fazal, Sadia Ali, Mahmood Javed Bhatti, and a good number of families attended.
APP/mjk
1440 hrs
