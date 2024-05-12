Mothers honored globally on their special day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) International Mother’s Day, celebrated globally including in Pakistan, serves to acknowledge the significance of mothers, underscore their importance, cultivate feelings of respect and love, and pay tribute to their role.

The day is typically observed on the second Sunday of May in most countries worldwide. However, some countries choose to celebrate it in January, March, October, or November.

Anna Maria Jarvis is recognized for founding Mother's Day in America in 1908.

It's a dedicated time to honor and express gratitude to mothers and maternal figures, acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering commitment to raising children.

The Day reminds us that parents are our shelter, providing warmth that enables us to thrive and prepare for our future endeavors.

The day was filled with excitement as organizations and some schools organized entertaining programs for Mother's Day celebrations. In Pakistan, Mother's Day has been celebrated with great enthusiasm for several years, with people exchanging flowers, cakes, cards, and gifts to honor their mothers.

Social media is flooded with tributes to motherhood, as people and celebrities share photos and heartfelt stories of their hardworking mothers who have made countless sacrifices. Sunday's Google Doodle celebrates the special bond between a mother and child, as the search engine's logo is transformed in honor of Mother's Day worldwide.

Mother's Day is a time for families to come together, express love, and cherish memories. It honors mothers for their influence in shaping values and offers a moment to express gratitude for their selfless care and nurturing.

Mother's Day extends beyond biological mothers to honor all mother figures, including stepmothers, grandmothers, and adoptive mothers. Communities may celebrate with public events like concerts or parades dedicated to honoring and celebrating motherhood.

Mother's Day celebrates the invaluable role of mothers as the heart and anchor of the family. It's a time to show love, appreciation, and recognition for their irreplaceable contribution to the family.

Mother's Day is aimed to thank moms for all they do and to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children. It's an opportunity to honor and cherish the irreplaceable connection within the mother-child relationship. Celebrating mothers on this day nurtures their emotional well-being, affirming their role and efforts and fostering fulfillment, pride, and happiness in their vital role as nurturers.

Mother's Day serves as a moment for reflection and tribute, especially for those whose mothers have passed away. People may visit cemeteries or create tributes to honor their memory. Overall, Mother's Day celebrates love, appreciation, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures. While traditions may vary, the essence remains unchanged: honoring the profound impact of mothers in our lives.

On Mother's Day, activities like walking, picnicking, watching movies, or sharing hobbies are popular. Expressing love can involve heartfelt letters, breakfast in bed, or helping to give mothers a break.

Mother's Day ranks as the third busiest day for card sending, with about 113 million sent annually according to Hallmark. The Society of American Florists notes that 25% of flower sales happen on this day. In Australia, the Mother's Day Classic fun run raises funds for breast cancer.

