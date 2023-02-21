UrduPoint.com

Mothers Language Day: Potohari Dabi Conference Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 08:03 PM

A 'Pothohari Adabi' conference was organized here in Punjab Arts Council with the support of Pothohari Literary Society, on the occasion of world mother language day.

The conference was presided over by Muhammad Sharif Shad, while Yasir Kayani, Saqib Imam Rizvi and Abid Janjua participated in the conference as special guests.

The guests of honor of the conference included Ashfaq Hashmi, Shiraz Akhtar Mughal, Ahmad Raza Raja, Shamsa Noreen, Musrat Shereen, Owais Raja, Shaukat Mehmood Qazi, Javed Ahmed and Manwar Hussain Asi.

Muhammad Sharif addressing the participants said that education in mother tongue would change the map of the world.

When teaching young children, it should be in the mother tongue, it increases the learning capacity of the children while instilling critical thinking in them.

When the parents do not teach their children the mother tongue, the process of language obsolescence begins. Global cultural and linguistic harmony, unity and unity can only be established through the promotion of all languages spoken in the world.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that the fact is that the mother tongue would prove to be more helpful and effective in the matter of education and training of the child and other sciences like wisdom, philosophy, logic, science, sociology and religion.

Mother tongue is not only the medium of education but also the life and future of the child.

A person can protect the requirements of social, national and individual life only through his mother tongue. Language is actually the greatest expression of any civilization, he added.

He further said that linguistic diversity has always been one of the main pillars of our civilization.

The purpose of celebrating the International Mother Language Day is to protect and promote mother tongues.

Various Pothohari books were also launched during the conference, including Bashe, Gash, Veer Maharo Ghori Charhiya, Akhian Nee Tarail, Mati Nee Khashbu, Phalan Pahari Khari, Vele Najinder, Bohri Alajan, Akhian Neen Bohe.

A large number of people related to literary circles from the twin cities participated in the conference.

