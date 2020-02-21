UrduPoint.com
Mothers' Languages Play Vital Role In Personality Development: Former Ambassador Of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq

Fri 21st February 2020

Mothers' languages play vital role in personality development: Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq

Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Friday said that mothers languages were playing vital role in personality development and education of children and called for its proper promotion and growth for a knowledgeable society

"Mothers are the first institution for a child to learn about different ways of life and excel in society. The best way to mark International mother's languages day this year is to work tirelessly for promotion of regional languages including Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Saraiki, Kohistani, Hindko and Chitrali imperative for character building and personality development of our children and prepare them for future challenges," Manzoorul Haq told APP.

"We need to translate famous and quality books of international languages in our regional languages for information and education of our children," he said.

Ambassador Manzoor said Pashto was thousands years old language and translations of quality books of others' languages in it will immensely help promote its overall growth for a knowledgeable Pakhtoons society.

"Pashto deserves as much attention as any other language of Pakistan. Great responsibilities rest on the shoulders of Pashtoons including writers, poets, academicians, intellectuals and intelligentsia to come forward and translate popular and famous books of English, Arabic, Urdu, Persian and other literatures for education of young generation viz a viz growth of Pashto language." Ambassador Manzoor said Pashto was widely being spoken in Pakistan and Afghanistan and time has come that Pakhtoons intelligentsia, poets and writers should come forward by playing constructive role in transferring of quality literature, fictions, poetry and novel of other languages in Pashto, Hindko, Punjabi, Sindhi and Balochi to broaden knowledge of our students.

In first phase of evolution and growth of regional languages, he said translations of quality books of international languages should be made whereas in the second phase, literature, fictions and poetry books of others languages may be translated keeping in view of people's requirement.

Ambassador Manzoor said although Pashto books such as poetry of renowned Sufi poet, Rehman Baba, Khushall Khattak and Ghazal mestro Ghani Khan were translated in others languages but such translations are limited that needed to be enhanced.

Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan's ambassador at Saudi Arabia and Egypt said the translations of Persians literary books had left lasting imprints on Pashto literature and apart from English the translations of Russian literature especially of its novels in substantial number was also translated in Pashto.

Pashto is a very old language and according to noted Pashto scholar and researcher, Saadullah Jan Barq, this language was first called 'Prakartie 'Pra' means separate, old, public while 'Kart' means talking.

Great scholar Paneeni who was born at Swabi district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during primitive era of Sansikrat, had prepared rules and regulations for Pashto language and gave it name of 'Samskot' ie correct language and with passage of time was called Samaskot and later become Sansikrat.

"In-spite of its thousands years of rich history, today the growth of Pashto language is primarily depended on translation of others languages' because of different challenges including an excessive use of English and urdu words by Pakhtoons for fashion and its incorrect writings," Manzoor remarked.

Manzoor said "the learning of others languages was very good but unnecessary and unnatural adulteration in other languages practices will certainly not benefit any language." Manzoor said there was no harm if Pashto was made medium of instructions for education in our teaching institutes, saying right of provision of education in mother languages to children has been recognized by UNESCO.

