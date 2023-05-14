Mothers most precious, blessed gift from Allah: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) : May 14 (APP) ::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said "mother is the most beautiful and precious gift Allah Almighty bestowed on us".

In his message issued on Sunday, to mark International Mother's Day, the PM said that mothers are the most precious and a cherished gift from nature.

He said that nothing can match up to mothers' undying and unconditional love in this universe. Referring to the saying of the Prophet (PBUH), the PM said, "paradise lies under the feet of a mother".

"In the history of mankind, it has been observed that there is no relationship as durable, strong, and long-lasting as that of a mother", the PM noted.

On this occasion, the PM gave credit to his mother for his achievements and said,"Whatever I have achieved in my life is because of the prayers of my mother".

"The parent-child relationship is such that it can't be described in words", the PM further said.

Advising people, especially the youth, to serve their parents in the best possible way, the PM said, "Success will knockat your doors provided you serve your parents selflessly and make it a goal of your life", he added.