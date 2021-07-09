Moti Masjid in Lahore Fort reopened

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The restoration of Moti Masjid in Lahore Fort has been completed and it has been reopened for the tourists.

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the mosque has been repaired and restored with approximately Rs10 million in almost one year.

The restoration work included the structure repair, marble work and cleaning of the masjid. the domes of the mosque have also been restored. The other works include lime plaster, repair work to avoid water seepage, improvement of the drainage system, floor restoration, filling the cracks in marble, termite prevention and strengthening of structure, marble cleaning and illumination of the mosque.