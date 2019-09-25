Motion seeking restoration of veil for girl students submitted in PA

Mutahidda Majlise Amal (MMA) MPA Rehana Ismail Wednesday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat seeking restoration of decision of wearing veil by girl students in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Mutahidda Majlise Amal (MMA) MPA Rehana Ismail Wednesday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat seeking restoration of decision of wearing veil by girl students in Peshawar.

She said that the decision was widely appreciated by opposition, parents, teachers and civil society members as it was a good step with regard to our religious obligation.

Wearing paint, shirt and tie by male students is neither in our religion nor in our society and islam stresses for wearing veil for females.

Pakistan, she said came into being in the name of Islam but the KP government took back this appreciable decision which was against Islam.

She demanded of the provincial government to review its decision and restore obligation of wearing veil by girl students.

It is worth mentioning here that last week the District education Officer (female) had issued a notification directing all the heads of the government girls middle, high and higher secondary schools at Peshawar to ensure wearing of Gown or Abaya by girls students during school timings to cover up their selves in order to protect them from any unethical incident.

In the notification, the EDO further directed the concerned officials of Education department to treat the matter as most urgent and important.

No reason has been mentioned in the notification for issuance of directives regarding wearing of abyas by girls students studying in government schools at Peshawar district.