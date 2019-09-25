UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motion Seeking Restoration Of Veil For Girl Students Submitted In PA

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:09 PM

Motion seeking restoration of veil for girl students submitted in PA

Mutahidda Majlise Amal (MMA) MPA Rehana Ismail Wednesday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat seeking restoration of decision of wearing veil by girl students in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Mutahidda Majlise Amal (MMA) MPA Rehana Ismail Wednesday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat seeking restoration of decision of wearing veil by girl students in Peshawar.

She said that the decision was widely appreciated by opposition, parents, teachers and civil society members as it was a good step with regard to our religious obligation.

Wearing paint, shirt and tie by male students is neither in our religion nor in our society and islam stresses for wearing veil for females.

Pakistan, she said came into being in the name of Islam but the KP government took back this appreciable decision which was against Islam.

She demanded of the provincial government to review its decision and restore obligation of wearing veil by girl students.

It is worth mentioning here that last week the District education Officer (female) had issued a notification directing all the heads of the government girls middle, high and higher secondary schools at Peshawar to ensure wearing of Gown or Abaya by girls students during school timings to cover up their selves in order to protect them from any unethical incident.

In the notification, the EDO further directed the concerned officials of Education department to treat the matter as most urgent and important.

No reason has been mentioned in the notification for issuance of directives regarding wearing of abyas by girls students studying in government schools at Peshawar district.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Civil Society Male All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches internship programme for nursing gr ..

10 minutes ago

Mashreq becomes first bank in UAE to launch digita ..

25 minutes ago

UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

25 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 192,8 ..

55 seconds ago

PTI Central Secretary Information calls on KP Gove ..

58 seconds ago

All KP Boxing Championship begins at Bamkhel Sport ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.