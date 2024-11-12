Motion to probe air condition gas-triggered explosions rejected in KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The treasury benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday opposed the adjournment motion that was aimed to discuss explosions triggered by a certain gas that was filled in Air Conditioners.

The treasury opposed the discussion over an adjournment motion that was moved by Rehana Ismail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Ismail to probe the facts about air-condition gas triggered blasts.

She said that reports about happening of these sorts of incidents have been received from the whole country.

JUI legislator said that a recent incident has been reported from D I Khan in which two women were burned to death. She said that matter should be discussed as some companies have used gas in air conditioners that was causing these mishaps.

Minister for Industries, Abdul Karim said that the blast was not occurred due to compressor or R 410 gas that was filled in compressors. He told that explosion was occurred due to gas connection or faulty cylinder. He demanded that adjournment motion should be withdrawn and said that written confirmation of Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman also suggests that explosion was not occurred due to compressor.

Rehana Ismail termed the explanation unsatisfactory and said that these incidents have not only occurred in D I Khan but they are reported from other provinces also. He said that incidents must be properly probed for safety of people. However, the adjournment motion of the mover was rejected by majority benches.

