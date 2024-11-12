Open Menu

Motion To Probe Air Condition Gas-triggered Explosions Rejected In KP Assembly

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Motion to probe air condition gas-triggered explosions rejected in KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The treasury benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday opposed the adjournment motion that was aimed to discuss explosions triggered by a certain gas that was filled in Air Conditioners.

The treasury opposed the discussion over an adjournment motion that was moved by Rehana Ismail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Ismail to probe the facts about air-condition gas triggered blasts.

She said that reports about happening of these sorts of incidents have been received from the whole country.

JUI legislator said that a recent incident has been reported from D I Khan in which two women were burned to death. She said that matter should be discussed as some companies have used gas in air conditioners that was causing these mishaps.

Minister for Industries, Abdul Karim said that the blast was not occurred due to compressor or R 410 gas that was filled in compressors. He told that explosion was occurred due to gas connection or faulty cylinder. He demanded that adjournment motion should be withdrawn and said that written confirmation of Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman also suggests that explosion was not occurred due to compressor.

Rehana Ismail termed the explanation unsatisfactory and said that these incidents have not only occurred in D I Khan but they are reported from other provinces also. He said that incidents must be properly probed for safety of people. However, the adjournment motion of the mover was rejected by majority benches.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa I Khan Women Gas From

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

3 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

3 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

6 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan