Motivation level of frontline healthcare workers high: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the motivation level of frontline workers against coronavirus was high.

Dr Yasmin said this while chairing an emergency meeting to review arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Punjab at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Saturday.

The Health Minister reviewed capacity to treat COVID-19 at public and private hospitals.

Secretary SHME presented the status of facilities at Teaching Hospitals.

The minister also reviewed comparative analysis of first three months of the current year with recent and the last year's figures.

Dr Yasmin said that currently 1775 High Dependency unit (HDUs) beds had been reserved for COVID-19 patients at public sector hospitals in Punjab. She said the capacity of HDUs was being scaled up. She informed that In Lahore's government hospitals, 855 beds had been reserved as HDUs. The number of ventilators was being increased, she said.

Dr Yasmin said that coronavirus emergency had been announced in govt hospitals.

She said the outdoor of the Jinnah Hospital would remain closed till further orders.

The minister said that departments of Dermatology, ENT, Dental outdoor would remain closed in Teaching hospitals in seven districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Faisalabad and Multan.

She said that the free treatment in the emergencies would continue as usual.

Dr Yasmin said that the government would continue to provide best possible health facilities to the people.

