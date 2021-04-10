UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motivation Level Of Frontline Healthcare Workers High: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:57 PM

Motivation level of frontline healthcare workers high: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the motivation level of frontline workers against coronavirus was high

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the motivation level of frontline workers against coronavirus was high.

Dr Yasmin said this while chairing an emergency meeting to review arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Punjab at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Saturday.

The Health Minister reviewed capacity to treat COVID-19 at public and private hospitals.

Secretary SHME presented the status of facilities at Teaching Hospitals.

The minister also reviewed comparative analysis of first three months of the current year with recent and the last year's figures.

Dr Yasmin said that currently 1775 High Dependency unit (HDUs) beds had been reserved for COVID-19 patients at public sector hospitals in Punjab. She said the capacity of HDUs was being scaled up. She informed that In Lahore's government hospitals, 855 beds had been reserved as HDUs. The number of ventilators was being increased, she said.

Dr Yasmin said that coronavirus emergency had been announced in govt hospitals.

She said the outdoor of the Jinnah Hospital would remain closed till further orders.

The minister said that departments of Dermatology, ENT, Dental outdoor would remain closed in Teaching hospitals in seven districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Faisalabad and Multan.

She said that the free treatment in the emergencies would continue as usual.

Dr Yasmin said that the government would continue to provide best possible health facilities to the people.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SHME Department Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Professor Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, Vice Chancelor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Amjad, Pro Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Ijaz Hussain, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Iftikhar,MS Services Hospital Dr. Zahid, MS General Hospital Dr. Abdur Razzaq, MS Ganga RamDr. Ehtashumul Haq, Saeed Alvi and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Education Punjab Fatima Jinnah Gujrat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Nabeel Government Best Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Kiev, Ankara Have Similar Views on ..

16 minutes ago

73 criminals held, contraband seized

16 minutes ago

DC for legal action over violation of SOPs

16 minutes ago

Object Likely to Be Fragment of SpaceX Rocket Foun ..

16 minutes ago

214 corona patients under treatment in Okara

18 minutes ago

Dist admin seals 1193 shopping malls, schools in 2 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.