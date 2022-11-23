UrduPoint.com

Motive Behind Pindi-March Is To Influence Appointment Process: Rana Ihsan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Motive behind Pindi-March is to influence appointment process: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Imran's long march arrival date (26 Nov) was not a coincidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Imran's long march arrival date (26 Nov) was not a coincidence. The motive behind it was to influence the appointment process, he added.

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan Afzal was expectant that this matter will be concluded in a few days.

The coordinator to the prime minister said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to lead the system toward political instability, which is unfortunate.

PTI should return to the national assembly and play the role of opposition, he added. All demands, including early elections, can be discussed provided the PTI returns to the Parliament, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Long March Lead Commerce All Opposition

Recent Stories

All Ukraine's NPPs, Most TPPs, HPPs Temporarily De ..

All Ukraine's NPPs, Most TPPs, HPPs Temporarily De-Energized on Wednesday - Mini ..

26 seconds ago
 Provincial secretaries informed about serious life ..

Provincial secretaries informed about serious life threats in PTI's long march

29 seconds ago
 Leghari chairs 2nd ministerial committee meeting

Leghari chairs 2nd ministerial committee meeting

30 seconds ago
 Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

7 minutes ago
 European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 b ..

European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 bn euros

7 minutes ago
 Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United ..

Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United owners consider sale

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.