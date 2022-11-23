Motive behind Pindi-March is to influence appointment process: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Imran's long march arrival date (26 Nov) was not a coincidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Imran's long march arrival date (26 Nov) was not a coincidence. The motive behind it was to influence the appointment process, he added.

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan Afzal was expectant that this matter will be concluded in a few days.

The coordinator to the prime minister said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to lead the system toward political instability, which is unfortunate.

PTI should return to the national assembly and play the role of opposition, he added. All demands, including early elections, can be discussed provided the PTI returns to the Parliament, he said.