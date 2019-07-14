Motor branch to work in double shifts by July 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Motor Registration Branch of Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) will work in double shifts by July 31 to facilitate the token tax payers.

ETD spokesman said on Sunday that the staff of motor branch would remain present in the office from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily and people could pay their token tax during working hours.