Motor Cars Association appeals govt to take steps to reduce vehicle rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Motor cars Dealers Association requested the government to initiative measures for minimizing vehicles high prices and to end monopoly of franchised companies.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, President of Motor Cars Dealers Association Caudhary Tariq Karim expressed concern over the sharp rise in vehicle prices, saying, the government should take steps to curb the increase in vehicle prices.

He informed the vehicles prices have swelled from Rs 2 lac to 6 lac which is alarming.

He said the government should also end the monopoly of franchise companies and allow them to open reconditioned vehicles.

The meeting also passed a resolution in this regard.

Chairman Azhar Mumtaz Tipu, Vice Chairman Syed Jarar Zaidi, General Secretary Abdul Qadir Khan, Senior Vice President Amjad Sohail Awan and others attended the meeting, the statement concluded.