Motor Cars Dealers Association (MCDA) calls to operate business partially during lockdown

Motor Cars Dealers Association (MCDA) on Saturday called for permitting to operate their business partially and granting concessions in line with construction industry to meet crisis emerging due to COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Motor cars Dealers Association (MCDA) on Saturday called for permitting to operate their business partially and granting concessions in line with construction industry to meet crisis emerging due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing press conference organized here , Chairman of the association Tariq Kareem Chaudhary, President Sheikh Naseer, General Secretary Abdul Qadir, Vice Chairman Jalal Zaidi and Finance Secretary Amjad Awan demanded of the government to waive off taxes on motor industry in order to survive them in the critical juncture of time.

They said that they were with the government and had equal sympathies with coronavirus affected people.They demanded of the government to allow them operate business at least from 10 am to 5 pm to earn bread and butter for their families.