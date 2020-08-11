UrduPoint.com
Motor Cycle Imports Reduced By 71.63 Per Cent In FY 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

Motor Cycle imports reduced by 71.63 per cent in FY 2019-20

The Motor Cycle imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 71.63 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Motor Cycle imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 71.63 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Motor Cycle imports came down from US $4,202 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $1,192 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-June this year, imports of motor cars reduced by 55.41%, valuing $98,987 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $221,992 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period current fiscal year, imports of road Motor Veh.

(Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 44.54% worth $1,279,042 thousand as compared the imports valuing $2,306,281 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 42.98%, worth $217,931 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $382,174 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles imports also came down by 24.51%, valuing $117,752 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $155,980 thousand of same period of last year.

