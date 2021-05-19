Motor police Deals with 16 hundred thousand vehicles on daily basis.

Inspector General Police (IGP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday visited sector M-1 of Motorway zone

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday visited sector M-1 of Motorway zone.

The purpose of visit was to get an overview of Operational and administrative affairs.DIG Motorway Zone Ishfaq Ahmed and SP M-1 welcomed IGP.

He also met with RPO Mardan Yaseen Farooq, DPO Swabi Shoaib Khan, col Tariq Ahmed of FWO, District Emergency Officer Swabi Usman and MS DHQ Swabi Dr Sartaj Ali Shah to discuss the issues of common interest.

After that he paid tribute to the Martyrs of NHMP. While addressing to the officers and officials of Motorway Police, he said that, there are 44 martyrs of NHMP, we will continue by all means to support bereaved families.

Motorway police has a goodwill in general public and this good repute is due to professional attitude and hardwork of its officers. We need to further improve our public dealing by helping the commuters in distress in rigorous manner.

NHMP was dealing with 16 hundred thousand vehicles on daily basis and about 1 hundred and 30 thousand people are briefed through Helpline 130. People judge NHMP by its enforcement, we have to make enforcement better so that commuters remain safe. We have to provide help to the commuters, increase the provision of road safety education. In the end IGP listened the problems of officers and officials and issued orders on the spot. The occasion was kept limited in compliance to the corona SOPs.