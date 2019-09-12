UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motor Registering Authority (MRA) Collects Rs 53 Mln Tax In Aug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:34 PM

Motor Registering Authority (MRA) collects Rs 53 mln tax in Aug

Motor Registering Authority (MRA) Excise and taxation department collected Rs 53 million tax during the month of August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) -:Motor Registering Authority (MRA) Excise and taxation department collected Rs 53 million tax during the month of August.

Excise and Taxation officer MRA section,Sheikh Muhammad Arif while talking to APP here on Thursday said that a amount of Rs.

58 million was targeted out of which Rs 53 million recovered.

He said the reason behind low recovery was less registration ratio of vehicles and motorcycles during last month.He said that 10 percent relaxation scheme on token tax ended in August.

Related Topics

Vehicles August Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's all political parties attach high expec ..

20 seconds ago

250,000 pupils out of school as storm hits southea ..

22 seconds ago

Boy drowns in canal in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago

IGP visits Citizen Service Center, directs maximum ..

31 seconds ago

Trials to find notch-up talent for FIH Jnr World C ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition's Lock-down plan, a tactic to get perso ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.