Motor Registering Authority (MRA) collects Rs 53 mln tax in Aug

Motor Registering Authority (MRA) Excise and taxation department collected Rs 53 million tax during the month of August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 )

Excise and Taxation officer MRA section,Sheikh Muhammad Arif while talking to APP here on Thursday said that a amount of Rs.

58 million was targeted out of which Rs 53 million recovered.

He said the reason behind low recovery was less registration ratio of vehicles and motorcycles during last month.He said that 10 percent relaxation scheme on token tax ended in August.