Motor registering authority (MRA) recovers Rs 500mln taxes in Aug

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Motor registering authority (MRA) Excise & taxation Multan had recovered Rs 500 million so far against set target of Rs 580 million for current month of August.

Excise Taxation Officer (ETO) motor registering branch Sheikh Muhammad Arif told APP here on Thursday that there were two days remaining from 10 percent relaxation on submission of token tax of vehicles. He said that they would start road checking from September 1, to recover token tax without relaxation.

He said that they would conduct general hold ups twice in a month and seven excise teams set-up temporary pickets at various places of the city.

He said that two excise teams would also be deputed at various parts in city on daily basis for checking of the vehicles.

He urged the vehicle owners to get benefit from the ten percent relaxation on submission of token tax by Aug-31 and added that they had set-up 10 counters at the excise office for collection of token tax.