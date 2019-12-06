Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) directs removal of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders from school, college vans

In compliance with Peshawar High Court (PHC) orders, the Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Abbottabad Friday served notices to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fitted vans of school and colleges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :In compliance with Peshawar High Court (PHC) orders, the Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Abbottabad Friday served notices to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fitted vans of school and colleges.

According to a notification of MVE Abbottabad, the KP Transport Department directed public and private educational institutions to remove CNG cylinder from vehicles used for pick and drop of school children.

Moreover, the owners of these vehicles have also been directed to keep First Aid Box, install fire extinguishers and make proper arrangements for school bags of students in these vehicles.