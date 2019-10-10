UrduPoint.com
Motorbike Ambulance Managed 387,000 Emergencies In Two Years

The Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has completed two years of service and it managed over 387,000 emergencies in the Punjab province since its establishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has completed two years of service and it managed over 387,000 emergencies in the Punjab province since its establishment.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated all district emergency officers and staff of all divisional headquarters of the MAS at a ceremony, organised on the second anniversary of the service at Rescue Headquarters, here on Thursday.

Dr Rizwan said that response time had also improved significantly as the MAS provided effective response during traffic jams and congested areas with narrow streets, to traffic crashes and medical emergencies.

The Motorbike Ambulance Service was launched on Oct 10, 2017 at divisional headquarters in Punjab including Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi with 900 Motorbike Ambulances & Emergency Medical Technicians.

The DG was informed that the MAS responded to 195,106 road traffic crashes, 152,408 medical emergencies, 8,150 emergencies of fall or slipping, 11,648 occupational emergencies, 8,773 emergencies of electric shock, burn, delivery and animal rescue etc, 109 cases of drowning, 6,462 crime emergencies, 4,533 fire cases, 195 incidents of building collapse and other emergencies.

