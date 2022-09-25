Motorbike ambulance service launched in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :(Correction in Dateline) Motorcycle ambulance service has been started in Burewala as provincial government provided seven motorcycles and two new ambulance vehicles.

MPA Ijaz Sultan Bandesha, ex PTI ticket holder Sardar Khalid Nisar Dogar and DEO Rescue 1122 Engineer Danish Khalil inaugurated the motorcycle ambulance service at Rescue 1122 office.

Speaking at the ceremony of handing over the keys of motorcycles and vehicles to rescue officer, Ijaz Sultan Bandesha said that Rescue 1122 was a project of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvaiz Elahi which has maintained it's reputation since its foundation till today.

Rescue 1122 service was not less than a blessing for the people of Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister was utilizing all resources to make the service in accordance with international standards, he said.

Motorcycle ambulance service was a great facility according to international standards which helps timely rescue in case of any accident.

They appreciated the rescue staff's devotion with which they working is unprecedented.