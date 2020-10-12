Motorbike ambulance service responded to 600,000 emergencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Monday congratulated all district emergency officers and staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) on completion of three years and managing around 600,000 emergencies in Punjab while maintaining an average response time of four minutes.

In this regard, an event was organized at Command and Control Center to encourage the staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service.

Speaking at the cake-cutting ceremony of the MAS, Dr Rizwan acknowledged the services of motorbike staff, who responded emergencies of road crashes and medical emergencies in traffic jams and congested areas with narrow streets.

He said that the emergency response time has also improved significantly as the Motorbike Ambulance Service can easily access the victims during traffic jams and congested areas. The DG said the Motorbike First Responders have enhanced operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 and overcome urban challenges in emergency response by ensuring immediate first hand professional handling of emergency victims.

Rizwan Naseer said that Motorbike Ambulance Service was equipped with life-saving equipment such as Pulse Oximeter, Glucometer, Blood Pressure Monitor, Life Saving Medicines, Portable Oxygen Cylinders, Airway & Burn Kit, Nebulizer, Cervical Collar, Trauma Kit and Splints.

As a result of the training and equipment provided to the Motorbike staff, they were able to manage 35 percent of the emergencies at the site of the incident, reducing the burden on the hospitals.

He said that this service has turned out to be a very cost effective emergency response model and significantly reduced the burden on the ambulance service in nine divisions.

The MAS has responded to 291,634 road traffic crashes, 242,027 medical emergencies, 13,909 emergencies of fall or slipping, 16,879 occupational emergencies, 14,385 emergencies of electric shock, burn, delivery and animal rescue etc, 194 cases of drowning, 10,582 crime emergencies, 7,295 fire cases, 444 incidents of building collapse and other emergencies.

At the end DG Rescue presented best performance awards to the best staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service.