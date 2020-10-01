Motorbike ambulances provide first aid to12670 victims

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122's motorbike ambulance service (MAS) has provided first aid to as many as 12,670 victims of different emergencies since its inception while responding to 13,738 emergency calls, maintaining its average response time of 7.05 minutes.

District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain talking to APP informed that the service was launched in March 2018 to rescue victims of emergencies. The motorbike ambulances were equipped with lifesaving equipment such as portables oxygen cylinders, blood pressure monitors and trauma kits to ensure immediate first aid, he said.

To a question he said, various areas of the city were inaccessible via rescue vans while motorbikes were able to weave in and out of traffic and can manage to pass through narrow streets and reach the spot within shortest possible time frame.

The DEO said that the rescuers with motorbike ambulances had been deputed at a number of key points from where the rescuers can rush to the spot in case of an emergency and provide first aid to the victims within few minutes.