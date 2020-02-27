Motorbike-dumper collision claims a life in Sargodha

A youth died in a road accident in Shah Nikdar police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A youth died in a road accident in Shah Nikdar police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that 29 years old Asad Mansha resident of chak no. 159 NB was coming back home on motorcycle from his shop when a recklessly driven loaded dumper hit the motorbike.

As a result Asad Mansha died on the spot. Police have arrested the dumper drive and registered case.