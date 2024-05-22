Open Menu

Motorbike Lifter Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Jaranwala Saddar police smashed a two members of motorbike lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that a police team working on a tip, conducted a raid and arrested two outlaws involved in motorcycle lifting.

The accused were identified as Kashif and Mudasar Aslam. Police recovered six motorcycles, Rs 100,000 and 2 pistols from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed of committing crimes.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

