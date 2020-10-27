UrduPoint.com
Motorbike Lifter Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Police smashed a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered looted property worth Rs 555,000 from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Police smashed a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered looted property worth Rs 555,000 from their possession.

Police said here Tuesday that Mansoorabad police conducted raids and arrested four accused-- Ahmed Bilal, Ali Raza, Allah Rakha and Naeem.

They were wanted by the police in different crimes.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles,a rickshaw,UPS,batteries and other items worth Rs 555,000 from their possession.

Police registered case and started investigation.

