Motorbike lifter gang busted,14 bikes recovered MUZAFFARGARH

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have busted a bike theft gang and recovered 14 bikes and cash from their possession.

According to SHO Alipur City Police Station Shakeel Ahmed,ringleader Nadeem was held alongwith his three accomplices from here.

Names of accomplices couldn't be revealed yet.

Police have also recovered one million rupees from gang members which they had collected by selling some motorcycles to different people in the district.

The recovered motorbikes counted as 14 were handed over to their respective owners.

Further investigation was underway.