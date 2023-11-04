Motorbike lifter gang’s leader arrested in injured condition in encounter

A leader of a motorcycle lifter gang who has allegedly stole or snatched over two dozen vehicles from Hyderabad in recent months, was arrested in injured condition in an encounter with the cops of Baldia police station

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that on a tip-off about the presence of that gang near Nago Shah shrine, the Baldia police conducted a raid.

However, he added, the outlaws opened gunfire on the police as they attempted to escape.

He claimed that the gang’s leader Amjad Siddiqui sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and was subsequently rounded up but his associates managed to escape.

Siddiqui was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wounds which he had sustained in his leg.

The spokesman claimed that the suspect was wanted by the police in 22 FIRs while 2 new FIRs against him were lodged after the encounter under sections 34, 324, 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 23-A of Sindh Arms Act.

