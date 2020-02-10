UrduPoint.com
Motorbike Lifters Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

Motorbike lifters arrested in Karachi

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) North Nazimabad Division have arrested three alleged car lifters and recovered two pistols and two snatched vehicles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) North Nazimabad Division have arrested three alleged car lifters and recovered two pistols and two snatched vehicles from their possession.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Sheikh said here Monday that the accused were identified as Imran son of Umer Deen, Muhammad Khan Mallah son of Hassan, Akbar Ali Bhayo alias Ustaad son of Haji Ahmed.

He further said that the accused were involved in criminal activities since long.

The Police have registered FIRs and started investigation.

