Motorbike Production, Sales In Pakistan Up By 70%: APMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

Motorcycles production and sales in Pakistan increased by over 70 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the highest ever quarterly output recorded in Pakistan, manufacturers and analysts said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Motorcycles production and sales in Pakistan increased by over 70 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the highest ever quarterly output recorded in Pakistan, manufacturers and analysts said.

"Motorcycle production and sales during the July-September 2020 period of the current financial year FY21 were recorded at 8,05,408 units, which is the highest ever production recorded in any quarter in any fiscal year, " Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, the chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA), said in an interview with Arab news.

There are around 38 motorcycles manufacturers operating in Pakistan, including those that make Japanese and Chinese brand motorcycles.

In July 2020, production stood at 291,722 units, in August 2020 at 243,109 units, while 270,577 units were produced in September 2020.

Only around 472,111 units were produced in the same period last year, APMA and Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) data shows.

Manufacturers said the increased demand for bikes has largely come from rural and agricultural areas of the country.

"The main demand was generated from the rural areas of the country," APMA's Shaikh said. "30 percent demand comes from the urban centers."

