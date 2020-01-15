Motorbike race in Gujrat from first week of Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorbike race will be held in Gujrat under the "Explore Gujrat" programme, in the first week of February

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zahid Akhtar Zaman said this while inspecting the race track.

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Nasir Mehmood Bashir were accompanied by the Commissioner.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that motorbike race in Gujrat would be the best entertainment event for the people of Gujrat and surrounding areas.

He said that 36-km track was being prepared with a brisk pace.

He said that famous bikers would be invited to participate in the race.

Other facilities, including camping for bikers, would be ensured during the mega event", he added.