Motorbike-Rickshaw Collision In Sahiwal Claims Three Lives

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as three persons were killed while two others got serious injuries when a motorcycle rickshaw collided with a motorbike at Sher wala link road near Chichawatni a city in the Sahiwal District on early Sunday morning.

According to rescue sources, Police officials and Rescue 1122 reached the site following the accident and bodies and injured were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni where medical professional provided aid to the wounded, Radio Pakistan reported.

Rescue officials said the ill-fatted incident took place when the motorbike driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding while taking a sharp turn.

More Stories From Pakistan

