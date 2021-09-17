Motorbike rider killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A motorbike rider was killed in a road accident as his bike was hit by a garbage lifting truck of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here Thursday.

The incident happened near Pakka Qila Chowk.

The deceased 17 years old, Owais Khilji was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in a critical condition.

The family members of Khilji created a ruckus in the hospital after his death, alleging the doctors for not providing timely emergency medical treatment.

The MQM-P's MPA Rashid Khilji also reached the hospital and negotiated with the protesters.

The police said they have arrested the driver and impounded the HMC's vehicle but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.