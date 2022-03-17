UrduPoint.com

Motorbike Snatchers' Gang Busted

March 17, 2022

The police on Thursday have busted a gang of motorbike snatchers by arresting the group leader from whom 5 stolen and snatched motorbikes were recovered

The police spokesman informed here that more recovery of stolen motorbikes was expected from the accused.

He told that the suspect Ansar Ali Manghwar was arrested near the Edhi Center by Hali Road police.

The spokesman said during the initial interrogation the suspect confessed about his crimes and led the police to the place where the vehicles were kept.

He told that the police were collecting details about the recovered motorbikes which would be handed over to their legal owners.

