Open Menu

Motorbike Stolen From Court's Premises

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

A Naib Qasid of a law court and his cousin have been booked in an FIR for the alleged theft of a motorbike from the premises of District and Sessions Court Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A Naib Qasid of a law court and his cousin have been booked in an FIR for the alleged theft of a motorbike from the premises of District and Sessions Court Hyderabad.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of a LLB student Syed Nooruddin Shah Rashdi at Cantt police station, the bike was parked in the court's parking lot on November 23.

He claimed that when he returned to take his bike bearing registration number HNE-5582, it was missing.

He added that later they found out from the CCTV footage that two men, later identified as the court's employee Amaan Ghailu and his cousin Arif Hussain Ghailu had allegedly stolen his bike.

Although the incident's FIR has been lodged, the police have yet to arrest the accused persons.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Hyderabad November FIR From Court Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm resolve to further strengthen economic, strategic coopera ..

17 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) seeks comments regarding re ..

The Supreme Court (SC) seeks comments regarding recruitments in Sindh forest dep ..

18 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scho ..

Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 Nov

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

47 minutes ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

49 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

49 minutes ago
University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palesti ..

University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palestinian students

49 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcom ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

49 minutes ago
 Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio ..

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio campaign

53 minutes ago
 UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign tit ..

UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohe ..

53 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

48 minutes ago
 Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis ope ..

Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis open tourney

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan