Motorbike-Truck Collision Kills Three In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

Motorbike-Truck collision kills three in Islamabad

Three people were killed as a truck collided with motorbike at Ring road located in Mardan on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Three people were killed as a truck collided with motorbike at Ring road located in Mardan on Saturday morning.

Police sources said due to over-speeding the ill-fated incident occurred that claimed three lives on the spot,reported a private news channel.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and other legal requirements, the sources said.

More Stories From Pakistan

