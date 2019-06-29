Motorbike-Truck Collision Kills Three In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:50 PM
Three people were killed as a truck collided with motorbike at Ring road located in Mardan on Saturday morning
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Three people were killed as a truck collided with motorbike at Ring road located in Mardan on Saturday morning.
Police sources said due to over-speeding the ill-fated incident occurred that claimed three lives on the spot,reported a private news channel.
The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and other legal requirements, the sources said.