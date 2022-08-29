Motorbikes lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Batala Colony police have arrested a two-member motorcycle lifter gang.

Police sources said on Monday that a police team conducted a raid and busted the gang. The gangsters were identified as Mohsin Hayat and Ihtesham.

Police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other looted property from their hideout.

A case has been registered against the accused. Investigation is under way, a spokesperson said.