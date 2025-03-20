Motorbikes lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a three-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered a cash amount from their possession.

A police report said here Thursday that a police team working on a tip-off, held the accused Habib-ur-Rehman (ring leader) along with Owais and Tayyab.

Police recovered Rs 577,000 in cash from the accused that were wanted by the police in several cases of motorcycle theft.

The accused during preliminary interrogation have confessed to having stolen several motorbikes from different areas of the district.

Further investigation was underway.