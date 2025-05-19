Motorbikes To Enhance Capacity Of Livestock Dept: Minister Kirmani
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 11:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that new motorbikes would help enhance capacity of the department.
Addressing the bike distribution ceremony among para-veterinary staff here, he said for first time in the history, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz had allocated hefty amount of Rs 20 billion for the livestock sector.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that design of motorbikes had been made in consultation with para-vets.
He said that in first phase 3,412 bikes were being distributed and prizes would also be given to para-vets showing best performance.
He further said that after getting bikes para-vets would exhibit their duties with more passion.
The minister said that incumbent government had introduced key performance indicator for evaluation of the performance of Livestock department staff.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also distributed keys of bikes among para-veterinary staff.
