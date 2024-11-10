Motorcycle Accident Claims One Life And Two Injured In Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) At least one motorcyclist on Sunday died and two others sustained critical injuries when a motorcycle collided with loaded truck while overtaking from wrong side at Salhad Mor Abbottabad.
According to the eye witnesses, the incident happened when their motorcycle skidded, causing all three to fall under the truck.
In this unfortunate accident, one of the motorcyclists, identified as 22-year-old Sameer, tragically lost his life on the spot due to a fatal head injury. Another rider lost his leg, and the third was also critically injured.
The body of the deceased was immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital, while the two injured riders, Abdullah and Ahmed, were provided with initial medical treatment before being transferred to Ayub Medical Complex for further care.
