Motorcycle-ambulance Collision Killed 1, Injured 3

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A fatal road accident occurred near Begpur on Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road at Nowshera Virkan on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one person on the spot while injured three other persons.

According to reports, a private hospital ambulance collided with a motorcycle, killing 22-year-old Rizwan on the spot and

injured, identified as Iskandar, Jamshed, and Adeel were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura, by a Rescue 1122 team, a private news channel reported.

The local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accidents and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

