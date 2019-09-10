Motorcycle-Ambulance collision killed two persons in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed and one more critically wounded when a motorcycle collided with an ambulance near Gujrat in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Police, a speedy motorcycle collided with an ambulance at Jalalpu Jattan Road, killing two youth on the spot. Another person was injured in the road mishap.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.