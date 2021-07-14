UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Ambulance Service Launched In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:55 PM

Motorcycle ambulance service launched in Kasur

Motorcycle ambulance service begun here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Motorcycle ambulance service begun here on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Sultan Mehmood said that motorcycle ambulance service had been launched in the district, on the special instruction of Director General, Punjab Emergency Services.

He said that DG Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer had announced 50 motorbike ambulances for the district, however, intially three motorbike ambulances had been deployed in the district.

He said the availability of motorbike ambulances would improve the response time besides enabling rescue teams to respond on time in congested and narrow streets.

Related Topics

Punjab Media

Recent Stories

Italian Consul General visits KU

11 seconds ago

Warming, deforestation turn Amazon into source of ..

13 seconds ago

Covid-19 claims 26 more patients, infects 1420 oth ..

14 seconds ago

CM Sindh cancels leaves of officers in wake of rai ..

16 seconds ago

Pakistan-Uzbekistan sees prospects of cooperation ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives, total active cases ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.