Motorcycle ambulance service launched in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Motorcycle ambulance service begun here on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Sultan Mehmood said that motorcycle ambulance service had been launched in the district, on the special instruction of Director General, Punjab Emergency Services.

He said that DG Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer had announced 50 motorbike ambulances for the district, however, intially three motorbike ambulances had been deployed in the district.

He said the availability of motorbike ambulances would improve the response time besides enabling rescue teams to respond on time in congested and narrow streets.