Motorcycle Ambulance Service Launched In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Motorcycle Ambulance Service launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has started its motorcycle ambulance service across the district in a ceremony held here at central rescue station,Kutchery road, Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner HR & Cord Sialkot Asma Khalil, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid formally inaugurated the service.

Addressing the event, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Sialkot Rescue received 50 motorcycles out of which motorcycle ambulance service has been started with 18 motorcycles initially.

He said that due to this, rescue quick response will be ensured in dealing with emergency situations.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid thanked Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the service provided to the people of Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner HR & COORD said while appreciating the medical facilities provided by the rescue to the public that rescue 1122 was providing the best services for saving the lives and properties of the people.

Later, a rally was taken out to create awareness among the people about the motorcycle ambulance service.

