Motorcycle collision claim lives of two teens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Two teenage boys were killed in motorcycles collision at Ameer chowk,Wapda town here on Sunday.

Police said that the Fahad (14) s/o Maqbool along with Ali (15) s/o Nadeem ,was traveling on a motorcycle when it collided with another speeding two-wheeler.

Consequently,both received severe injuries and died on the spot .

On getting information,Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and handed over the bodies to concerned police. Further investigation was under way.