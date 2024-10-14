Open Menu

Motorcycle Collision In Bahawalpur Leaves 5 Injured

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur leaves 5 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A devastating motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur has left five people injured on early Monday morning.

According to rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred when two motorcycles crashed into each other, resulting in serious injuries to the riders and passengers, a private news channel reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision happened due to reckless driving and excessive speed.

The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Bahawalpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

1 day ago
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

1 day ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

1 day ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

1 day ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan