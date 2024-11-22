Open Menu

Motorcycle Crash On GT Road Claims One Life, Leaves Another Critically Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

A devastating motorcycle collision on GT Road near Hattain on Friday, within the Hazro Police station limits, resulted in the tragic loss of one life and left another individual critically injured

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A devastating motorcycle collision on GT Road near Hattain on Friday, within the Hazro Police station limits, resulted in the tragic loss of one life and left another individual critically injured.

According to police and hospital sources, Basheer Ahmed was riding his motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle driven by Shahid Zaman. Basheer died on the spot, while Shahid suffered critical injuries.

Hazro Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

