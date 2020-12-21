UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Defaulted Of 139 E-tickets Impounded

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:18 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday got impounded a motorcycle over non-payment of 139 e-challans

According to PSCA spokesperson, the blacklisted motorcycle was spotted through PSCA cameras near DHA phase-5 and traffic wardens was informed who intercepted the bike.

The bike e-challans were checked through an app provided by the authority to traffic police. The said bike owner was a defaulter of 139 e-challans worth Rs 27,800. The motorcycle was seized at the Defence-B police station.

The motorcycle could only be released after full settlement of e-challans, the spokesperson said and added that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and City Traffic Police had launched a joint operation against e-challan defaulted vehicles.

Similarly, the authority has also provided an app and printers to the traffic police, he said and added that with the help of app, e-challan defaulters could be easily checked status.

Meanwhile, CTO Syed Hamad Abid has also formed 17 teams for taking action against defaulters, he added.

